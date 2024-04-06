BRS gearing up for showdown with Congress

Sircilla: BRS seems to be gearing up for a show down with Congress party on the issue of phone tapping which has become a sensational poll campaign issue.

Addressing a media conference on Friday KCR said that he would come out with facts on phone tapping in two or three days. He said he has been CM for 10 years and he would certainly react. He felt Congress was resorting to cheap politics to hide its failure.

Referring to the prevailing drought conditions in the State he said it was not a natural crisis but failure of Congress party.

Rao demanded an exgratia of Rs 25 lakh to the families of every farmer who committed suicide besides providing Rs 25,000 per acre for the damaged crops.

Stating that in last 10 years there was not even a single district which had dried up crops. Now pre bifurcation Telangana days had come back and the reason for this was the inefficiency of the government which dies not know water management was.

He said last season 25 districts got excess rainfall. He further said, “We gave the list of 209 formers who have committed suicides within half an hour after the CM sought them but there is no response from the government,” he added.

The BRS chief said that the farmers suffered because of the failure of the government to provide Rythu Bandhu in time, quality power and because of this 15 to 25 lakh acres of crop getting damaged. “People will not leave you. I did not open my mouth till four months because we need to give time to the new government but now we will chase them,” said Rao.

Referring to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments of Lok Sabha elections being referendum to the Congress government, Chandrashekar Rao said that people would teach a lesson to the as farmers were also getting ready for another moment. He said people will take into consideration the promises made by the Congress like providing Dalit Bandhu of Rs 12 lakhs, one tola gold for Kalyanalakshmi, enhanced pensions etc.

Rao said that the peak demand in BRS rule was 14,900 MWs and now it is 15,600 MWs. The Prime Minister recently started Ramagundam which is 1,400 more. How there can be a shortage of power in the state, he asked.

Stating that the Congress leaders don’t know about Kaleshwaram, KCR said that few pillars sunk because of water gushing out from the barrage. He recalled that in the past when they were filling water in Mid Manair, bunds got washed away because of breach of bunds constructed by present Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s construction company.

“We did not file cases against him and completed the works but the present government made the Mid Manair as a desert. They are trying to show Kaleshwaram is a failed exercise,”KCR said.

Earlier in Karimnagar he told farmers that he would stage maha dharna at Meddigadda to highlight the problems of farmers.