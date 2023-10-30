BRS has failed: Kondas

Warangal: The ruling BRS has no right to seek a mandate again, Konda couple – Muralidhar Rao and Surekha – said. Addressing the newly joined party workers here on Sunday, former MLC Konda Murali sought the BRS leaders to explain the developmental activities they carried out in the Warangal East constituency.

“Denizens living in several colonies in the city have been facing a serious flood problem. Even a moderate rain turned the city into a cesspool. The drains and roads are in a pathetic situation,” Murali said. “The sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender failed to address the unemployment issue as he failed to bring any industries to the city,” he added.

Konda Surekha further alleged that the sitting MLA influenced the selection of beneficiaries, referring to the double bedroom houses, Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, and other schemes.

“The MLA is resorting to physical attacks with his goondas,” she alleged. “The people in the constituency have already decided to send the BRS packing,” Surekha said.

She appealed to cadres to expose the failures of the ruling BRS. She also emphasised the need for highlighting the ‘Six Guarantees’ proposed by the Congress.