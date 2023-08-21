BRS leaders knocking Kavitha's door

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders including MLAs and the ticket aspirants are lining up before the house of MLC K Kavitha seeking ticket for themselves.



At a time when the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to announce the list of candidates for the ensuing electionsand BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on US tour, the BRS leaders are making beeline to meet Kavitha in a last minute effort.

The leaders who met Kavitha include Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar, MLAs Rekha Naik, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy from Jangaon, Telangana State Women's commission Chief Sunita Lakshma Reddy (Narsapur), Jagityal MLA Dr Sanjay, MLC L Ramana and former MLA Banot Chandravati. Party sources said that some of the leaders are afraid of losing ticket hence they were trying their luck in the last minute. They are requesting Kavitha to talk to the chief minister in their favour. The leaders want party to give ticket to leaders who were part of the Telangana agitation.

It all started with Uppal leaders MLA Bheti Subhash Reddy and former mayor Bonthu Rammohan who met Kavitha requesting the ticket to be given to the 'Udyamakarulu'.

With BRS working president on the US trip, the leaders seem to find Kavitha as the only option to get their word heard by the chief minister.











