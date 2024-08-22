BRS leaders lays road to hamlet

Mahabubnagar: Ina remarkable demonstration of civic commitment, Abhimanyu Reddy, a youth leader of the BRS party, has funded the construction of a 120-meter CC road in Bodaguttanda in Kutnepally gram panchayat in Rajapur mandal. The tanda dwellers thanked him for meeting their long-standing demand for a proper CC road. They recalled how several pleas fell on deaf ears of leaders earlier,



Former Sarpanch Saveyanayak praised Reddy for his swift action and generosity. He also expressed gratitude towards Reddy for his unwavering support for the underprivileged.

The road construction event was attended by several notable people in the village, including former Raghavpur Sarpanch Srinivas, Abhimanyu Yuvasena mandal president Ramakrishna Goud, Tirmalapur Upasarpanch Shankar Nayak, and others.