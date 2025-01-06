  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy's Investigation Postponed

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddys Investigation Postponed
x
Highlights

The scheduled questioning of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy by the Masab Tank police has been postponed. Officials announced that the investigation will resume on a later date, with the date of the next session to be communicated to the MLA soon.

Hyderabad: The scheduled questioning of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy by the Masab Tank police has been postponed. Officials announced that the investigation will resume on a later date, with the date of the next session to be communicated to the MLA soon.

Kaushik Reddy is under investigation for allegedly obstructing police duties during an incident at the Banjara Hills police station on December 4. According to reports, Kaushik Reddy, along with 20 followers, engaged in a heated argument with Inspector Raghavendra, blocked the officer’s vehicle, and made inappropriate remarks. Based on Raghavendra’s complaint, the Masab Tank police registered a case and summoned the MLA for questioning.

On December 6, Kaushik Reddy was arrested from his Gachibowli residence in connection with the case and was later granted bail by the court. The bail was conditional, requiring the MLA to cooperate with the investigation whenever summoned.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick