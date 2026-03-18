BRS MLAs Walk Out Over Musi Project Dispute

Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a walkout from the Assembly following what they described as an unsatisfactory response from the government regarding the development of the Musi River.

The BRS members alleged that the government is giving contradictory statements on the project and demanded that, if the DPR of the project should be formally tabled in the Assembly for scrutiny.

They also raised concerns over notices issued to residents living up to five kilometres away from the river, questioning the rationale behind such wide-ranging action.