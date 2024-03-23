BRS MLC Kavitha meets her son at ED office, asks him to stay strong

BRS MLC Kavitha, embroiled in the Delhi Liquor Scam case, was visited by her son Arya, along with other family members and lawyer Mohit Rao, at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office where she is currently in custody. Despite the challenging circumstances, the court granted Kavitha permission to meet her family for an hour each day.

During the recent meeting at the ED office in Delhi, Arya, accompanied by family members and Advocate Mohit Rao, spent an hour with Kavitha where the latter assured her son, urging him to stay strong.

Amidst the legal proceedings, Kavitha's legal team is diligently working towards securing her bail. As Kavitha's ED custody is set to conclude, she is scheduled to appear before the CBI special court at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi this afternoon, where the next steps in the legal process will unfold.