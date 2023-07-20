BRS protests at Rythu Vedikas postponed amid rains

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains in the state, BRS farmers' protests at the Rythu Vedikas have been postponed for a week.

The BRS party has decided to postpone the protest programs against the three-hour electricity policy of the Congress party for a week in view of the heavy rains in the state, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao issued a statement here on Thursday.

The BRS leader said that after the rains recede, the party would continue its protest programs to ensure that the Congress party's three-hour free electricity policy is opposed with the involvement of all the farmers. He asked the representatives, leaders and workers of BRS to stand by the people and farmers this week in the wake of heavy rains.