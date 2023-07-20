Live
- Telangana Government sounds first alert as water level in Godavari rises
- SL Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India
- Telangana Government declares two days holidays for schools and government offices due to heavy rains
- Controversy Surrounds Kannada Lecturer's Baseless Criticism of Chandrayaan-3
- Mangalore scholar makes it big in England
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy lodged complaints with President Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
- ‘Project K’ first glimpse to be available from this time
- AP Govt issues orders for prosecution of Pawan Kalyan for defamatory statement on volunteers system
- Animal Husbandry Department has formed 8 teams for health checkup of animals in flood affected areas- Gopal Rai
- Opposition Boycotts Session Following MLA Suspensions
BRS protests at Rythu Vedikas postponed amid rains
Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains in the state, BRS farmers' protests at the Rythu Vedikas have been postponed for a week.
The BRS party has decided to postpone the protest programs against the three-hour electricity policy of the Congress party for a week in view of the heavy rains in the state, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao issued a statement here on Thursday.
The BRS leader said that after the rains recede, the party would continue its protest programs to ensure that the Congress party's three-hour free electricity policy is opposed with the involvement of all the farmers. He asked the representatives, leaders and workers of BRS to stand by the people and farmers this week in the wake of heavy rains.
