BRS to return with 4 more seats: KCR

Madhira/ Wyra/Dornakal/ Suryapet: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that there were no chances of the Congress party coming into power in Telangana with their numbers restricted to less than 20 seats whereas the BRS would get four seats more than the previous election.

The BRS supremo addressed Praja Ashirvada Sabhas in four constituencies of Madhira, Wyra, Dornakal and Suryapet on Tuesday. Chandrashekar Rao said that the Congress party had a dozen chief minister candidates but the fact was they cannot win. “I have completed meetings in 70 constituencies in the State so far and wherever I am going, the Congress is diminishing. The Congress will be restricted to less than 20 seats. There is no doubt the BRS government is coming back with four seats more than the previous elections,” said Chandrashekar Rao.

Lashing out at CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Rao said that not even a single vote should be given to the Congress leader, who was talking about throwing the Dharani portal into the Bay of Bengal. He also said that Vikramarka never bothers about the constituency, who visits the constituency once in a while. The Congress leaders want change and if the change has to come, Vikramarka should get defeated. “You have defeated BRS twice but still we didn’t have any grudge on you because Madhira is mine, the entire Telangana is mine. The Congress is our opponent but there is no discrimination when it comes to schemes,” said Rao recalling how one of the four mandals in Madhira was given the Dalit Bandhu benefit.

The BRS has a humanitarian approach whereas Congress had a demon’s approach, he alleged. “When we gave spectacles to 80 lakh people under Kanti Velugu, how will the Congress win,” said Rao.



Rao assured to extend the benefit to the entire constituency if they vote for a BRS candidate in this election. The BRS chief alleged that there were many attacks on Dalits in North Indian states, including in the State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BRS chief said that the Khammam district was facing shortage of water in Krishna, but no one even dreamt of bringing water from Godavari, which the BRS did. He said that once the Sita Rama project is completed there will be no drought in Khammam district and once the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation project gets completed, the state can produce four crore tonnes of foodgrains.

He targeted former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao for stating that he would not allow BRS candidates to enter the Assembly. He called upon the people to teach a lesson to the leaders who are coming with money bundles. He also took exception to the comments of Congress leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who reportedly threatened the voters. He assured a respectable post to Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. “Don’t waste your valuable vote by casting it to the BJP. Make a wise choice to vote for BRS,” he said.