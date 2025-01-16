Bullock Cart Racing Marks Shiva Veeranjaneya Swamy Jatara in Aragidda

Gadwal: The bullock cart racing competitions were inaugurated on Thursday as part of the Shiva Veeranjaneya Swamy Jatara in Aragidda village of Gattu Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district. Former Market Committee Chairman Pacharla Sridhar Goud attended as the chief guest and was warmly welcomed by the villagers. They honored him with a garland and a shawl in a grand ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Goud expressed his happiness about organizing bullock cart racing competitions during the village festival. He appreciated the tradition of celebrating the Shiva Veeranjaneya Swamy Jatara every year and highlighted its importance in fostering community spirit.

Several prominent individuals participated in the event, including youth leaders Madusudhan Reddy, Govardhan Goud, Raghu Raju Goud, Gattu Mohan Goud, and Market Yard Director Bajari. Other participants included Gajula Santosh, Rajappa, Pugyala Thimmappa, Naveen Chari, P. Purushottam Reddy, P. Venkat Reddy, Raja Reddy, Raghu Goud, Narasimhulu Goud, Mulageri Baddenna, Mulageri Tippanna, Das Number Hanumanthu, G. Veeresh Kumar, Kansali Ravi Achari, Rangaswamy, Ashanna Galla, Dubbanna, Buddanna, Gudusab, Kuruva Kishtanna, Ashanna Galla Govindu, Sheikh Narasimhulu, Kolla Thimmappa, Bhimaraju, Abraham Thimmappa, along with village elders, farmers, and youth leaders.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the community, emphasizing the cultural significance of the Jatara and the traditions it upholds.