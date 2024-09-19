  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Case against Maharashtra MLA for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Case against Maharashtra MLA for remarks on Rahul Gandhi
x
Highlights

Condemning the objectionable comments made by Maharashtra Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi

Warangal: Condemning the objectionable comments made by Maharashtra Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Enugala Venkatrami Reddy on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Hanumakonda Police to take appropriate action.

It may be noted here that Gaikwad allegedly offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would ‘chop off’ Rahul Gandhi’s tongue over his statement - ending the reservation in India is the biggest lie to the public - during his recent trip to the US. Congress State Legal Cell Joint Convener P Karthik, members D Achyuth Kumar, Ch Arun Kumar, and advocate Kumar were present when the KUDA Chairman complained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick