Case filed against CM KCR

Khammam city Congress president MD Javeed lodges a complaint against CM KCR over his comments on the Indian Constitution on Saturday
Khammam city Congress president MD Javeed lodges a complaint against CM KCR over his comments on the Indian Constitution on Saturday

Highlights

Khammam city Congress president MD Javeed along with party leaders lodge a complaint against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in II-town and urban Police Station who made shameful comments on Indian Constitution

Khammam: Khammam city Congress president MD Javeed along with party leaders lodge a complaint against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in II-town and urban Police Station who made shameful comments on Indian Constitution.

Speaking after submitted complaint, Javeed informed the CM KCR has no right to continue in the post.

He condemned the comments of KCR on Indian Constitution.

He appealed the officers to immediately withdraw the orders by the officers.

