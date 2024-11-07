Caste survey to uplift marginalised communities, says Deputy CM

Hyderabad: State Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said that the socio-economic, education, political, and caste census has been launched in the State aiming to uplift the marginalised communities in the State. The data collected through the census would be used to correct the mistakes committed in the delivery of the welfare and development programmes to various communities, mainly the backward sections.

Addressing the press, the Deputy CM said that the caste census taken up by the government was revolutionary in the country. He hinted that the State government will take steps to provide reservation in jobs and education to the underprivileged communities based on the outcome of the survey.

Appealing the people to support the enumerators and furnish authentic data, Bhatti said that it had nothing to do with the removal of ration cards and stoppage of the welfare scheme benefits to anyone from the survey. Arrangements have been made to complete the survey before the deadline.

One enumerator has been appointed for every 150 people, and one supervisor would monitor 10 enumerators. A total of 94,750 enumerators have been deployed across the State. In the GHMC alone, 24,480 officials would conduct house-to-house surveys. The Minister claimed that a caste census means equal distribution of wealth among all communities. Political opportunities would also be created. He alleged that the survey report prepared by the previous BRS government was outdated, and hence the government ordered fresh surveys to ascertain the social, economic, and political conditions of all communities.