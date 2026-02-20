CBI Court in Nampally Receives Another Bomb Threat

The CBI court in Nampally received a bomb threat via email on Friday. Court staff alerted police, fire brigade, and quick response teams, who quickly reached the premises.

Lawyers and clients were evacuated as a precaution. The bomb squad and sniffer dog units are now conducting thorough searches within the court grounds.

The email threat claimed a bomb had been planted and set a specific time for its explosion. Authorities are carrying out extensive checks to ensure safety.