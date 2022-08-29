Central Minister, former SC judge visit Yadadri

Yadadri: Several celebrities including retired Supreme Court Justice Sudarshan Reddy and Union minister of state for information and broadcasting Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan visted Yadadri shrine on Monday.

Reddy conducted special puja to the deity. The temple authorities traditionally welcomed him and later presented them Prasadam. After darshan of the deity by the minister, the priests performed Vedashirvachanam to the Chouhan couple, while the officials offered theerthaprasad of Swami.

Later, Chauhan went around the temple. Temple EO Getha Reddy accompanied him.