  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Central Minister, former SC judge visit Yadadri

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan visiting Yadadri temple along with his family on Monday
x

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan visiting Yadadri temple along with his family on Monday

Highlights

Several celebrities including retired Supreme Court Justice Sudarshan Reddy and Union minister of state for information and broadcasting Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan visted Yadadri shrine on Monday.

Yadadri: Several celebrities including retired Supreme Court Justice Sudarshan Reddy and Union minister of state for information and broadcasting Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan visted Yadadri shrine on Monday.

Reddy conducted special puja to the deity. The temple authorities traditionally welcomed him and later presented them Prasadam. After darshan of the deity by the minister, the priests performed Vedashirvachanam to the Chouhan couple, while the officials offered theerthaprasad of Swami.

Later, Chauhan went around the temple. Temple EO Getha Reddy accompanied him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X