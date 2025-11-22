Central team visits Boath Gurukul school

Adilabad: Themisuse of PM SHRI scheme funds by certain school authorities is about to be exposed. In the district, 24 schools were selected under this scheme, with each school expected to receive Rs 1–2 crore over five years.

However, reports suggest that the funds deposited into the Headmasters’ accounts have been spent arbitrarily.

Recently, the District Collector and senior state officials took note of these irregularities. To investigate further, a Central team comprising IAS officer Preeti Menon (DOE&SI), consultant Gurupreet Kaur, a member, and School Education Department Joint Director Rajeev visited Boath Gurukul School.

According to sources, the Central team expressed strong displeasure regarding the management of funds. During their inspection, they found that in some cases no bills were available, while in other bills were written at will. The funds that are meant for student exposure visits and field trips; gardens and sports equipment; basic infrastructure development was reportedly diverted and misused. In the past, some audit officials conducted only nominal inspections, which allowed these irregularities to remain hidden.

Now, with the arrival of the Central inspection team, questions arise whether this be will another superficial check or will the misappropriated funds finally be recovered. The outcome remains to be seen.