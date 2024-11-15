Children’s Rights Day celebrated grandly

Mulugu: The National Children’s Rights Day celebrations were held on Thursday grandly under the leadership of District Welfare Officer K Sirisha. District collector Divakar, the chief guest, extended greetings to children. He emphasised that children are a priceless asset to society, and it is important for them to be aware of their rights.

The DC stated that when children understand their rights, there is a greater chance of reducing violence against them in society. He hoped boys and girls would study well and grow without facing any discrimination. Although the district is remote, he encouraged the children to study diligently and excel at the international level.

Jhansi Lakshmi, RJD, advised children to set a goal for themselves, overcome superstitions in society, and strive for high achievements.

She mentioned that understanding their rights will help children access legal support as needed. Sirisha advised children in district to embrace the legacy of Sammakka-Saralamma and grow with courage in society. District Child Protection Officer J Omkar spoke about the child protection services in the district.

Children from the district who showcased talent at the district, State, and national levels in various fields were honoured.

The children enlivened the event with their speeches, games, and songs.Posters designed to protect children’s rights under the supervision of the district child protection unit were unveiled.