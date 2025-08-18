Live
Chilkur Temple Priest Praises Telangana BJP Chief's Advocacy to PM
C.S. Rangarajan, the head priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, has expressed support for Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao's recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Hyderabad: C.S. Rangarajan, the head priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, has expressed support for Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao's recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter addresses the Presidential Reference concerning the two-judge bench’s ruling on the powers of the Governor and the President.
In his correspondence, Ramchander Rao emphasises the right of the deity to be worshipped, highlighting the significance of the Tiruppan Alwar Ammal (SC/ST) communities' Doctrine of Dharma in relation to this worship. He argues that the Supreme Court should not only admit the reference but also give it due consideration, particularly regarding the inalienable rights of these communities to protect and celebrate their religious practices.
The anticipation surrounds the Supreme Court's decision on the maintainability of the reference, scheduled for 19th August 2025. Ramchander further notes that the Indian Attorney General, R. Venkataramani, has been appointed to assist the Court as Amicus Curiae, underscoring the need for the Government of India’s legal counsel to approach the reference with sensitivity to ensure fair adjudication in light of national interests and the rights of the worshipping communities.
In accordance with Article 145 (3) of the Constitution, which mandates a minimum of five judges for cases involving substantial legal questions, Ramchander asserts the importance of a thorough and considered judicial review, cautioning against any premature or inadequate rulings on such pivotal matters.