City dwellers raise a stink as sewage woes overflow

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board's 90-day special drive to create a sewage-free city seems farfetched in the city's central and northern parts. Residents said that the drive had been launched a month ago, but no inspection was conducted to address the sewage issues.

The drive is only progressing at surface level and not proceeding in the areas where there is a perennial need, including Jeedimetla Village, Asifnagar, Mehdipatnam, Agapura, Tolichowki, Nizampet, Banjara Hills, Red Hills, Nampally, ECIL, BN Reddy Nagar, and Nagole. The main issue, as noted by some residents, is the lack of an integrated drainage network in these localities, leading to continuous sewage overflow.

“Hyderabad's 90-day campaign to eliminate sewage overflow has fallen short. We, the residents of Nampally, have been enduring sewage overflow for several months, and despite repeatedly raising the issue with the concerned officials, no lasting solution has been provided. We had hoped that the 90-day drive would resolve our issue, but no officials have visited, and no substantial action has been taken. This has left us still dealing with sewage problems despite the initiative's promises, underscoring the need for greater accountability and thorough implementation across the city,” said Mohammed Abid Ali, resident of Nampally.

“Our entire lane has turned into a pool of sewage, making it difficult to commute, especially at night. The unbearable smell has plagued us for the past three weeks, yet despite our complaints, no officials have come to inspect the area,” said Sravani, a resident of Jeedimetla village.

“We are exhausted from repeatedly lodging complaints on the HMWSSB app. It's been a month of dealing with sewage overflow, which not only emits a foul smell but also causes waterlogging, leading to a mosquito infestation in the area. The area lacks a proper sewerage system. Despite residents' complaints to the concerned authority and requests for officials to address the issue seriously, no action has been taken. Even during the ongoing drive, no one has come to address these concerns,” said Ramesh, a resident of Vaddera Basti , Banjara Hills.