CM A. Revanth Reddy Requests Railway Minister for Kazipet Coach Factory

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to establish an integrated railway coach factory in Kazipet. The Chief Minister highlighted that the demand for the coach factory is not only a dream of the people of Kazipet but also a long-standing aspiration of the entire Telangana state. He urged the central government to take the necessary steps to make this vision a reality.

Accompanied by state MPs, CM Revanth Reddy met with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and reminded him of the mention of the Kazipet coach factory in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. He also recalled that the Railway Ministry had announced the setting up of a Periodic Overhaul Workshop (POH) in Kazipet, and he had written to the Minister requesting the establishment of the coach factory.

In addition, the Chief Minister proposed the construction of a new railway route between Vikarabad and Krishna stations, fully funded by the Railway Ministry. This new rail corridor is expected to reduce the travel distance by 70 kilometers, benefiting both regions. He further emphasized that the development of this route would open up significant industrial opportunities in southern Telangana, particularly in the underdeveloped areas of Parigi, Kodangal, and other surrounding regions, which could potentially foster cement clusters and other industries.

The Chief Minister also requested the approval of a new railway route between Kalwakurthi and Macharla. The proposed route, connecting Kalwakurthi to Macharla via Vanguru, Kandukuru, Devarakonda, Chalukurthi, and Thirumalagiri, would integrate with the existing Macharla routes, thereby improving connectivity.

Furthermore, CM Revanth Reddy requested the Railway Ministry to review the proposed railway routes between Dornakal-Miryalguda (Papathapally-Jan Pahad) and Dornakal-Gadwal, urging the central minister to reconsider the alignment of these two proposed routes.

The meeting was attended by MPs Anil Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkur, Porik Balram Naik, Chama Kiran Kumar Reddy, Gaddam Vamsi, Kadiam Kavya, Ramasahayam Raghurami Reddy, Kundu Raghveer, Government Advisor Mohammad Ali Shabbir, and former MP Hanmanth Rao.