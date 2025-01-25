CM asks Centre to allot 20L houses to state under PMAY

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented a series of demands before Union Minister for Urban Development and Power Manohar Lal Khattar during a review meeting in Hyderabad. Key proposals included sanctioning of 20 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0, a joint venture for Metro Phase-II, Rs 10,000 crore for the Musi Rejuvenation Project and funds for the drainage schemes in Hyderabad and Warangal.

The CM emphasized Telangana’s readiness for PMAY 2.0, highlighting comprehensive data and plans for house construction. He pointed out that Telangana was the first state to join the scheme and urged the Union Minister to prioritize the state for sanctioning houses. On Metro connectivity, Revanth Reddy noted Hyderabad lags cities like Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore. He explained the six proposed corridors under Metro Phase-II, with detailed project reports (DPRs) for five corridors (76.4 km) requiring Rs 24,269 crore already submitted. The CM urged the Union government to approve the DPRs and support the project as a joint venture between the Centre and state.

Focusing on the Musi Rejuvenation Project, the CM sought Rs 10,000 crore for constructing canals, box drains, and sewage treatment plants (STPs) along the 110-km stretch of the river to prevent sewage contamination. He stressed the importance of the project for environmental restoration and urban infrastructure.

Revanth Reddy also proposed a Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) for Hyderabad and 27 surrounding urban areas, with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212 crore. He requested its inclusion under AMRUT 2.0 or as a special project for Central funding. Similarly, he highlighted Warangal's masterplan and sought Rs 41.70 crore for a comprehensive underground drainage project to support city’s development.

Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka requested the allocation of 1 lakh solar pumps under PM-Kusum for tribal farmers. They also sought 2,500 MW under the Kusum-C FLS component and appealed to include Telangana DISCOMs under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Additionally, they requested reduced interest rates on loans from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

The Union Minister congratulated Telangana for securing investments worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore. The CM affirmed state’s ambition to contribute to the national goal of a $5 trillion economy, aspiring to reach $1 trillion independently.