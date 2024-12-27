CM for clear strategy to ensure Southern states get their due

Hyderabad: In view of the Union government’s proposal to conduct a delimitation exercise for the Lok Sabha seats in 2026, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the AICC to tackle the issue with a clear strategy, so as to ensure Southern States get maximum seats.

Addressing the participants of the CWC’s (Congress Working Committee) special meeting at Belagavi in Karnataka, Revanth Reddy urged the party’s leadership to tread the issue carefully and strategically handle the matter to ensure the delimitation exercise does not end up doing injustice to Southern States.

Amongst other issues, Revanth Reddy highlighted the successful launch and progress of Caste Census in the State whose model he said could be adopted across India. He urged the partymen to push the idea so that the Union government incorporates it in the upcoming exercise of Census proposed to be undertaken in 2025. These issues were adopted in the CWC resolution which was passed in the meeting.