CM KCR hopes new year will bring cheer to people

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has conveyed his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Ugadi festival to be celebrated on Saturday marking the commencement of Telugu new year of 'Shubhakritu Nama Samvatsaram'.

In a statement here on Friday, the chief minister hoped that the Telugu new year would bring cheers to the people's lives in all sectors. It is a good omen that abundant water resources are available in the Telangana state with the constant efforts made by the government and the God's blessings. He expressed confidence that the farming sector will grow in leaps and bounds this year.

KCR said that farmers in Telangana start agricultural works on the auspicious Ugadi festival day. His government has accorded top priority to irrigation and agriculture, and Telangana is the only state in the country which paid special focus on the welfare of the entire farming community.

The CM said, in a short time, Telangana has registered commendable achievements and growth in agriculture which helped to strengthen the allied sectors and consolidate the rural economic growth.



"The Government strongly believes people will be happy and prosperous only when the agriculture sector flourishes," he said and added that the sustainable growth in the farm sector also contributed to the country's GDP growth even during the corona pandemic. The robust growth in agriculture was indirectly helping in creation of jobs and self- employment opportunities in the services and manufacturing sectors.

The chief minister said that all the sectors were consolidated in a short time in the state. He hoped that the new Telugu year will push the state towards a growth path on a fast track and stand as a role model to the entire country in the coming days.