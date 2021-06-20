CM KCR likely to visit Yadadri tomorrow

Yadadri: According to the sources Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao might visit Yadadri on 21st of June. It is said that the CM might go to witness the glow of the main temple in modern lighting system on his journey back from Warangal that is scheduled for 21st June.

CMO Special Secretary Bhopal Reddy on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the CM's visit. He was accompanied by YTDA and temple officials.

Meanwhile, CM KCR's adopted village Vasalamarri of Turkapally mandal in the district has taken up a festive look in view of KCR's tour to the village on June 22. Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagavath inspected the security arrangements at lunch, meeting and sarpanch Anjaiah's house on Saturday.