CM KCR meets PK, broaches Federal Front

Hyderabad: As part of his plans to enter national politics and frame a strategy to unite the anti-BJP political parties, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had a meeting with election strategist Prashanth Kishore (PK) at his farmhouse in Erravelli on Sunday.

According to sources, the CM had several rounds of meetings with PK for the last three days in his farmhouse. Both discussed the political situation in the country. The CM entrusted the responsibility to PK of finalising strategies for setting up a front at national level to take on BJP.

The strategist is in news in the State after it was said the TRS was looking to use his services during the next election. The TRS leaders have had several meetings with PK on having a tie-up. It was after a meeting with him that the TRS chief upped the ante against the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister and gave a call of 'BJP Mukt Bharat'. It is also learnt that PK has given his report on the functioning of the party MLAs in several constituencies. He is learnt to have given suggestions to the pink party on how to take on BJP, especially after its victory in Dubbaka, Huzurabad and GHMC elections.

PK is on a three-day visit to the State. He is visiting Gajwel constituency of the CM, travelling to places like integrated market yard, Vaikunta Dhamam, Mallannasagar R&R Colony, along with actor Prakash Raj. Both said the CM's development agenda was visible in the constituency.

The TRS chief had another meeting with PK in the evening. KCR is to visit New Delhi soon. He would be talking to several retired IAS, IPS officers to chalk out a plan for the Federal Front before the Assembly session.

The CM had already met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra. He is soon to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.