CM KCR paid special attention to Suryapet, says Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: The heads of various medical departments of the district government hospital of Suryapet stated that with the initiative of Minister Jagadish Reddy, Suryapet district has become a medical hub.

Minister Jagadish intimacy with CM KCR helped to get both medical and nursing colleges to Suryapet, they asserted. They said the sanctioning of a new building and conversion of Area Hospital to District Government Hospital is commendable and added that Telangana Diagnostic Hub was sanctioned with the same perseverance. On Saturday, Minister Jagadish Reddy inspected the site required for the newly sanctioned Telangana Diagnostic Hub. A special review meeting was held on this occasion at the District Government Hospital premises under the patronage of Collector Vinay Krishnareddy with Medical College Superintendent Danda Muralidhar Reddy, Principal Dr Sharada and medical department heads working in the same college.

Suryapet has made unprecedented progress in the field of medicine as minister constantly being updated from time to time and encouraging them accordingly, medical department officials stated. Even the most expensive medicines for heart attack are available here, they stressed.

They brought to the attention of the Minister that treatment is available here to restore blood circulation if a patient who has a blood clot in the four vessels in the lower part of the heart, if victim brought to the hospital within an hour. The most expensive drugs for this disease, known as STEMI, are available here, they added.

They explained that so far 15 heart attack patients have benefited with STEMI medicine which has been available since August 2021. The process of providing treatment to those suffering from hemophilia has also started at Suryapet Hospital, officials asserted. The treatment which was available in Osmania and Gandhi hospitals was made to available in Suryapet, they informed.

CM KCR, who has achieved excellent results in the power and water sectors, is currently focusing on strengthening the education and medical sectors, Minister Jagadish Reddy stated

He said that achievements in the field of medicine in Suryapet are part of measures being taken by CM KCR and added that the prices of food provided to doctors in government hospitals have doubled.

Minister Jagadish Reddy lauded the medical staff for implementing the bold decisions taken by CM KCR in the medical field.

Dr Sujatha, Head, Department of Gynecology, Dr Srikanth Bhat, Head, Department of Pediatrics and others participated in the review meeting.