CM KCR pays homage to late Superstar Krishna

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday paid floral tributes to superstar Krishna on Tuesday. He had gone to Krishna's residence a little while ago. On Krishna's deceased body, a wreath was placed by Telangana CM, and respects were shown. Mahesh Babu, the late Krishna's actor son, was comforted by CM KCR. He met his family members and brought them comfort with his compassionate gesture.

CM KCR stated that he had lost one of his close friends. The Telangana Chief Minister remarked in a statement to the media that the loss of one of the well-known actors was heart-breaking. On that occasion, he revealed their friendship and claimed to be a straightforward person.

The late actor was praised by CM KCR for being a multifaceted performer and for his role in the inspiring patriotic film "Alluri Sitharama Raju." The state government, according to CM KCR, has already given the go-ahead to conduct the late actor's final rites with state honours.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay as well as other dignitaries. On the other hand, the Chief Minister has already given instructions to carry out Krishna's final rites in accordance with official government protocol.