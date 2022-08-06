CM KCR pays tribute to Prof Jayashankar on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday paid tributes to Telangana ideologue late professor Kothapalli Jayashankar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

CM explained the losses and hardships suffered by Telangana during the rulers in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He recalled that Jayashankar instilled the spirit of separate Statehood movement among the people and dreamt of a separate Telangana.

"We continued the separate Statehood movement with the inspiration given by Jayashankar and fought courageously with mokkavoni deeksha and achieved Telangana," the Chief Minister said.

He informed that Telangana became a model for the country in self-governance as expected by Jayashankar and added that the State government was realising the dream of Jayashankar by contributing to the welfare of the downtrodden and achieving the progress of the people.