CM KCR prods babus to fast-track Sitarama lift irrigation works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to expedite works of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project to provide irrigation facility to 10 lakh acres in the combined Khammam district.

At a high-level review with irrigation officials on Thursday, the CM said that the government-sanctioned Sitarama project for Khammam district, which lies between Godavari and Krishna rivers, to make it fertile. Water is available adequately throughout the year at Dummugudem point on Godavari which can be supplied to the entire Khammam district. He wanted the supply of water by lifting from Dummugudem and supplying to canals of Sathupally, Illendu and Paler reservoirs. The CM instructed the officials to complete the survey for the remaining works on canals going to Sathupally and Illendu and invite tenders and construct aqueducts on Munneru and Akeru streams besides completing the canal works of Paler reservoir by June.

"We have no idea when water will be available in the Krishna river. There is uncertainty on this. If we don't get any water from the Krishna, make arrangements to supply water from the Godavari river," the CM ordered.