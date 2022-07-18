CM KCR suspects cloudburst conspiracy

Bhadrachalam: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suspected 'cloudburst conspiracy' behind the incessant rains that lashed the River Godavari basin. Speaking at the review meeting held at the ITDA administrative building here on Sunday, the CM said the unprecedented rains had left many people homeless in Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies. However, the state administration made sure that no loss of life, he added.



Emphasising the need for finding a permanent solution to put an end to the flood misery caused by the River Godavari, KCR said that time has come for the government to focus on strengthening karakatta (retaining wall) along Godavari in Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam segments.

"The government has decided to relocate the people living in flood-prone areas by constructing colonies in high-rise areas with the support of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)," the CM said, announcing Rs 1,000 crore to take up the project. He also announced Rs 10,000 per family as immediate help to those affected by floods, besides 20 kg rice for two months.

Stating that more rains are in prospect till July 29, the CM directed the authorities to be on high alert. Further, he told the officials to continue the relief centres for a few more days.

"Although there was no corroborative evidence, there may be a possibility of 'cloudburst conspiracy' by some foreign countries. We have cloudburst phenomenon in Uttarakhand and Union Territory Leh regions," the CM said, referring to the incessant rains in the Godavari valley. Referring to the vulnerability of Bhadrachalam, the CM directed the officials to take up the contour study of the temple town before chalking out an action plan to resolve the flood problem.

A team of officials from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and IIT including experts will visit Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies to mitigate the flood-related problems in the region, the CM said.

KCR directed the District Collector and other officials to inspect Burgampahad where the flood situation was grim. He directed the Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Hanumakonda and Warangal District Collectors to coordinate with each other until floods recede.

The CM lauded the efforts of administration, police and the armed forces for ensuring no loss of life during the floods. He asked the officials to keep a tab on seasonal diseases. Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, District Collector D Anudeep were among others present. Earlier, the CM offered 'Shanti Puja' to Godavari bridge and inspected Godavari karakatta, before interacting with the evacuees at the relief centre in the temple town.

