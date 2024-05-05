CM reminiscences about his beginnings in Palamuru

Mahabubnagar : It was an emotional moment for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as he reminisced his humble beginnings in Palamuru, highlighting his education at Wanaparthy Government Junior College and his journey to becoming the second Chief Minister of the state with the blessings of the people. He expressed gratitude for the support he received and emphasised his commitment to serving the region.

Addressing a corner meeting in Kothakota mandal of Wanaparthy district on Saturday, the CM urged the residents to support Congress MP contestant Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy. He emphasised the need to give Congress a chance to represent the area for its progress.



Assuring that Palamuru will get the maximum development funds in Irrigation, Agriculture and other aspects, the CM emphasised the importance of defeating the BJP in the Palamuru district and securing a decisive victory for the Congress candidate.



Revanth slammed BJP’s candidate DK Aruna for trying to file cases against him with the help of Central home minister Amit Shah and trying to stop him from campaigning by creating fear among the Congress cadres.



“Even though Aruna has gained a lot of name and fame due to the Congress, today she has decided to hit back the same party that gave her the opportunity to grow in politics,” he fumed. The CM refuted claims that he is serving the dynastic politics and said that he was not serving any personal interests but his dedication is to serve public.



Moreover, Revanth called out BRS leaders Harish Rao and KTR and said that he would definitely waive off the loans of the farmers up to Rs 2 lakhs by August 15 will also provide Rythu Bharosa to more than 60 lakh farmers in the state by releasing Rs 7,500 crores.



He challenged BRS leader Harish to get ready with his resignation letter, as the Congress party will fulfill all the promises in Telangana.

