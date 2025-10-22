CM Revanth asks Maoists to surrender

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Tuesday made an appeal to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream to be part of the growth of the country and discharge their duties for the reconstruction of Telangana.

Addressing the Police Flag Day parade here, Reddy said the police department in Telangana has been given a free hand to make the state drug-free.

Flag Day 2025 marked the 11th annual observance since Telangana’s formation in 2014, honoring the sacrifices of police martyrs statewide and saluting those who keep society safe. The event traditionally falls on October 21, coinciding with the Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day across India.

In Goshamahal in the city where the ceremony took place, tributes were paid to 191 officers martyred nationwide this year, including six from Telangana

"Maoist activities used to be there in Telangana earlier. But with various measures taken by police, peace prevailed. I am requesting Maoist leaders who are currently working underground, to come out and join the mainstream," the Chief Minister said.

"You all know that recently some key Maoist leaders surrendered. I request the remaining Maoists to join the mainstream and be a part of the country's development. I request Maoists to be part of the reconstruction of Telangana," he further said.

Reddy also linked peace and law enforcement to economic growth, stating, “Investments will come, and job creation will be possible only when there is a better law and order situation in the state.” He stressed the critical role of the police department’s tough anti-narcotics operations, especially via the new EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) force.

Reddy announced comprehensive support for the family of slain constable E Pramod, recently killed in Nizamabad, providing Rs 1 crore ex gratia, a government job for one eligible family member, last drawn salary till superannuation, a 300-square-yard house site, and Rs 24 lakh additional compensation from police funds.

He said: “The government stands by every family who lost a loved one in the line of duty. Their sacrifice inspires us to uphold law and order, and their legacy must never be forgotten”.

Reddy praised Telangana Police’s cutting-edge work in cybercrime detection and enforcement, citing recent national rankings and technology adoption that have positioned the state as a leader in justice delivery. “Telangana Police have become a model for the country by their commitment, technological prowess, and relentless spirit,” noted the CM.

Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, Home Secretary CV Anand, and others took part in the ceremony.