CM Revanth expresses regret over comments, says has full faith in judiciary

Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court’s disapproval of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that the release of BRS leader K Kavitha was part of a political arrangement between BRS and BJP, the CM expressed regret and said that he has the highest regard and full faith in the Indian judiciary.

The Chief Minister posted a statement on X a day after the Supreme Court criticised him during a hearing on a petition seeking the transfer of the trial related to a 2015 cash-for-vote case outside Telangana.

“I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court. I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports,” Revanth Reddy said.