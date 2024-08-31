Live
- I am the candidate in Channapatna, no matter who contests: DKS
- Vande Bharat sleeper coaches to be manufactured in B’luru
- Heavy Rains cause landslides and destruction of two houses in Vijayawada
- CM Revanth expresses regret over comments, says has full faith in judiciary
- TGCHE team meets UGC, BCI and AICTE officials
- Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project
- 15 electric scooters donated to TTD
- Samantha Urges the Government to Form a “Hema Committee” in Tollywood
- Kanipakam Brahmotsavam posters released
- This is golden era for fishermen: MLA Dagumati
Just In
CM Revanth expresses regret over comments, says has full faith in judiciary
Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court’s disapproval of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that the release of BRS leader K Kavitha was part of...
Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court’s disapproval of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that the release of BRS leader K Kavitha was part of a political arrangement between BRS and BJP, the CM expressed regret and said that he has the highest regard and full faith in the Indian judiciary.
The Chief Minister posted a statement on X a day after the Supreme Court criticised him during a hearing on a petition seeking the transfer of the trial related to a 2015 cash-for-vote case outside Telangana.
“I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court. I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports,” Revanth Reddy said.