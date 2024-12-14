CM Revanth, officials to inspect residential, Gurukul hostels today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, and top officials will embark on a visit to social welfare residential hostels and Gurukul hostels in the State on Saturday.

They will join students in the lunch hour and taste the quality of food served to them regularly. According to the officials, along with the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, senior IAS, IPS officers, and other public representatives will personally visit Gurukul and residential hostels on Saturday to personally assess the prevailing conditions in welfare hostels in the State and have lunch with the hostel students.

The government has taken a revolutionary decision by increasing diet charges by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 200 per cent for nearly eight lakh students in SC, ST, BC, and minority hostels in the State. In addition, the government has also provided infrastructure facilities in schools in the State at a cost of Rs 667.25 crore. A State Education Commission has also been formed under the chairmanship of Aakunuri Murali to continuously monitor the performance of hostels.