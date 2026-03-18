CM Revanth, PCC chief meet Kharge

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud paid a courtesy visit to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting was held in the context of Vem Narendra Reddy’s recent election to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. MPs Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, and Balaram Naik were also present. On the occasion, Kharge congratulated Vem Narendra Reddy.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and PCC President discussed current political developments and state politics with Kharge. Earlier, the Chief Minister, PCC President, and a delegation of MPs also met AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.