CM Revanth plans US visit to pitch for investments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to embark on a weeklong visit to the US from August 3 soon after the completion of the budget session of the state Assembly.

This visit of the Chief Minister assumes importance as he wants to invite large-scale investments from the US-based companies. During his visit Revanth will visit Dallas and other states to hold talks with the prospective investors. He will also meet some top CEOs of the US based companies.

Officials said that the Chief Minister is likely to meet IT company heads, including that of Microsoft, Google and other noted software companies. He is also likely to meet the world’s richest person and Tesla company head Elon Musk. However, his appointment with Musk is yet to be confirmed.

Sources said that the CM already signed MoUs with some US companies during his meeting with top investors at Davos at the World Economic Summit recently where he had entered into agreements with some top notch companies. Revanth would meet those investors also and review the status of the progress of the MoUs which is said to be around Rs 40,000 crore, sources said. He would also meet Telangana NRIs and hardsell that Telangana was the best destination for investments and that the government was ready to extend all kinds of facilities to the investors.

The CM will meet the American official delegation and invite them to visit Telangana to study the fast-paced development of the state.