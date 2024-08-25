Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy at Anantha Shesha Sthapana Ceremony in Kokapet
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took part in the Anantha Shesha Sthapana ceremony at Kokapet on Sunday. This event, which is a religious ceremony involving the installation of a deity's idol, was attended by many local leaders, devotees, and residents.
During the ceremony, CM Revanth Reddy participated in the rituals and highlighted the importance of preserving cultural and religious traditions in Telangana. He spoke about how these events bring people together and strengthen community bonds.
The ceremony also included cultural performances and spiritual talks, which attracted a large crowd. The event ended with the Chief Minister offering prayers and completing the final rituals, reflecting the state's dedication to its cultural and spiritual heritage.