CM Revanth Reddy Briefs Governor on Telangana Survey Outcomes

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with the state Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, at the Raj Bhavan to brief her on the outcomes of the state’s extensive social, economic, employment, political, and caste-based survey. During the meeting, the Chief Minister provided detailed insights into the various aspects of the survey process initiated by the state government.

In the course of the discussion, the Chief Minister requested the Governor to take up with the central government the inclusion of caste-based data in the upcoming 2025 national census, similar to the model followed by Telangana. He emphasized that the caste-based survey conducted by the state could serve as a role model for the entire nation.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Members of Parliament Porika Balaram Naik and Chama Kiran Kumar Reddy, advisors V. Narender Reddy and Shabbir Ali, and Dairy Development Corporation Chairman Gutta Amit Reddy.

This meeting is seen as a significant step in gaining national recognition for the caste survey process undertaken by Telangana, with political analysts considering it a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse on inclusive data collection and policy-making.