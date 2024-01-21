CM Revanth Reddy discusses River Musi front development with global planners

Hyderabad, Jan 21: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led a delegation and held detailed discussions with top global city planners and designers, mega master plan developers and architects on Sunday.

The marathon back-to-back meeting sessions were primarily focused on developing the 56-kilometre-long Musi riverfront, green urban spaces, and exploring commercial linkages, and investment models.

The meetings in Dubai are an extension and continuation of the meetings with over 70 major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts. The discussions had the global firms showcase their work in aligned areas and present projects past and currently underway in Europe, the Middle East, and major cities globally.

Almost all the firms have expressed interest in partnering with Hyderabad, and Telangana. They will be visiting Telangana in the coming days for further consultations.

Welcoming the best-in-class firms to Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “Historically, cities have evolved near water. Rivers and lakes define cities naturally. Once the Musi is rejuvenated, Hyderabad will be a rare city to be defined by a river and several major lakes.”

Asking these firms to evolve early plan prototypes with the highest ambition, CM Revanth Reddy said, “I am not competing with other Indian cities and states. I am trying to benchmark against the best globally, and will then try to better it.”

The consultations underway would continue till late Sunday night (a working day in Dubai), before the Chief Minister-led delegation would be leaving for Hyderabad.