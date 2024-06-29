  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy inspects textile Park and Hospital Construction in Warangal

Highlights

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy embarked on a tour of the joint Warangal district, where he was warmly welcomed by District Ministers Konda Surekha and Sithakka upon his arrival in Shyampet of Geesukonda mandal.

During his visit, the CM inspected the progress of construction work at the Warangal Textile Park, where saplings were also planted as part of Vanamahotsavam. He also took the time to inspect the construction of the government multi super specialty hospital.

In addition, a Mahila Shakti canteen is set to be opened at Hanumakonda as part of the CM's visit. Following this, he will review the development of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation to ensure the progress of various projects in the region.

CM Revanth Reddy's visit highlights the government's commitment to stimulating economic growth and development in the Warangal district, with a focus on infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

