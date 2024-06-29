Live
- Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram, incident caught on CCTV
- Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan condoles death of Congress veteran leader D Srinivas
- ‘Double Ismart’ to start musical promotions; first single ‘Steppa Maar’ promo out
- Tamannah’s ‘Odela 2’ begins key schedule in Hyderabad
- Uncertainty looms over 19 new Raj districts formed during Ashok Gehlot's tenure
- Are you aware of the ITR filing last date, FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25)?
- IMD forecasts heavy rains in northwest India in next 5 days
- Over 1100 devotees perform Amarnath Yatra on first day
- IBM, Gujarat govt sign MoU to establish 'AI Cluster' in GIFT City
- Maha govt announces pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy inspects textile Park and Hospital Construction in Warangal
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy embarked on a tour of the joint Warangal district, where he was warmly welcomed by District Ministers Konda Surekha and Sithakka upon his arrival in Shyampet of Geesukonda mandal.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy embarked on a tour of the joint Warangal district, where he was warmly welcomed by District Ministers Konda Surekha and Sithakka upon his arrival in Shyampet of Geesukonda mandal.
During his visit, the CM inspected the progress of construction work at the Warangal Textile Park, where saplings were also planted as part of Vanamahotsavam. He also took the time to inspect the construction of the government multi super specialty hospital.
In addition, a Mahila Shakti canteen is set to be opened at Hanumakonda as part of the CM's visit. Following this, he will review the development of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation to ensure the progress of various projects in the region.
CM Revanth Reddy's visit highlights the government's commitment to stimulating economic growth and development in the Warangal district, with a focus on infrastructure and healthcare facilities.