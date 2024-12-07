CM Revanth to inaugurate 2 units of Yadadri power plant today

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to witness a new chapter in the energy sector as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate two power generation units at the newly constructed Yadadri Thermal Power Plant on Saturday. Each unit will generate 800 MW of power. The Yadadri power plant is being constructed with a total installed capacity of 4000 MW.

With technical and logistical support from the BHEL, the Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco) is constructing the thermal power plant with five units, each having a power generation capacity of 800 MW, at Veerlapalem near Damaracherla in Nalgonda district.

Officials said the stage 1 and stage 2 works have already been completed and connected to the Power Grid. The remaining stages will be completed by May 2025. The ultra-mega power project which is being taken up at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore will play an important role in strengthening the energy infrastructure in the state.The project was supposed to be commissioned two years ago. But due to Covid pandemic in 2021 and 2023, the project works got delayed. After the Congress government came to power, steps were initiated to review the progress of the power plant works on a weekly basis. Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Bhatti Vikramarka set a calendar of works to ensure speedy completion.

The TSGenco officials said works worth Rs 21,837 crore have already been completed and it is expected that the project works would be completed in two years.

Officials said that a railway track on an 8-km stretch to connect the thermal power plant from Vishnupuram railway station was in progress. Coal would be supplied from the station to the power plant directly. About 14 wagons will be made available to supply coal to the thermal power generation unit every day. Six TMC of water from river Krishna will be lifted from Adavidevulapally tailpond to the power plant for power generation.

The construction of a separate pipeline on a 22-km stretch is also under progress, officials said, adding that a big Genco township with housing and other infrastructural facilities for the employees would come up soon. Tenders will be finalised on Saturday after the Chief Minister inaugurates the power project. To contain pollution from the power plant, the government has proposed to develop a ‘Green Field’ in 2000 acres near the project site.