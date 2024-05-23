  • Menu
CM Revanth urges partymen to ensure victory in MLC bypoll

CM Revanth urges partymen to ensure victory in MLC bypoll
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the partymen to ensure victory of party candidate Teenmar Mallanna in the upcoming Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal bypoll for Graduates constituency.

During a zoom meeting, he reviewed the situation and asked the partymen including Ministers, MLAs and party in-charges of the districts under which the Graduates constituencies come, to consider this poll as a prestige issue and ensure the Congress wins. He asked each of the party MLAs in the region to visit all the polling booths to review the situation and campaign for the party candidate.

