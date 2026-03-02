CM urges Telugus in Gulf to remain alert

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged all Telugu citizens residing in Iran and Gulf countries to remain vigilant in light of ongoing conflict. He advised them to strictly follow security guidelines and the instructions issued by Indian embassies and consulates in their respective countries.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the Chief Minister said the state government is closely monitoring the conditions of Telangana residents abroad and will coordinate with the central government to ensure their safe return if emergency situations arise. He instructed officials to remain prepared for immediate action and maintain regular communication with Indian diplomatic missions.