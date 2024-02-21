Coaching Centre mafia behind new Group-I notification: BRSV

Hyderabad: Pointing out that there was a case in the Supreme Court on the notification by TSPSC, the BRS leaders on Tuesday alleged that the coaching centre mafia was behind the new Group-I notification issued by the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, BRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav alleged that the government ignored the old notification, cancelled it, and issued a new one by adding a few posts to it.

Srinivas Yadav said that Revanth Reddy had claimed that two lakh jobs were vacant in many departments before becoming the Chief Minister. The people believed that the KCR government would announce job notifications. The unemployed hoped that Revanth Reddy would stand by his words; however, he misled the unemployed youth. Cabinet meetings were held, but no decision was taken on the job calendar, even in a single meeting.

The BRSV leader wanted the government to take up Group-I exams immediately and continue with the same notification without releasing a new one. The new notifications will require the unemployed to attend coaching sessions again, which would create a financial burden on them. He rebutted the claims made by the Chief Minister over Biswal Committee, Professor Kondaram on job calendar, mega DSC and several other promises in run up to general elections held last year.