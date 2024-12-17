  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Collector Divakar T S follows regulation, leaves phone in car

Collector Divakar T S follows regulation, leaves phone in car
x
Highlights

Mulugu: District collector Divakar T S on Monday conducted a surprise visit to the Group-II exam centre at Telangana Model School College in...

Mulugu: District collector Divakar T S on Monday conducted a surprise visit to the Group-II exam centre at Telangana Model School College in Jevantharaopalli, Mulugu mandal, to inspect the ongoing examination process. Adhering to the TSGPSC rules prohibiting cell phones inside exam centres, the Collector himself followed the regulation by leaving his phone in his vehicle before entering the premises.

He inspected the arrangements and facilities at the centre and provided necessary guidance to invigilators, chief superintendents, and officials, emphasising the strict implementation of regulations.

The collector stressed ensuring a peaceful examination environment and instructed officials to conduct the exams meticulously, leaving no room for errors. He directed that candidates should not be allowed to leave the premises until the exam is completed and advised securing the OMR sheets carefully after the exams. Officials were instructed to remain vigilant throughout the exam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick