Collector Divakar T S follows regulation, leaves phone in car

Mulugu: District collector Divakar T S on Monday conducted a surprise visit to the Group-II exam centre at Telangana Model School College in Jevantharaopalli, Mulugu mandal, to inspect the ongoing examination process. Adhering to the TSGPSC rules prohibiting cell phones inside exam centres, the Collector himself followed the regulation by leaving his phone in his vehicle before entering the premises.

He inspected the arrangements and facilities at the centre and provided necessary guidance to invigilators, chief superintendents, and officials, emphasising the strict implementation of regulations.

The collector stressed ensuring a peaceful examination environment and instructed officials to conduct the exams meticulously, leaving no room for errors. He directed that candidates should not be allowed to leave the premises until the exam is completed and advised securing the OMR sheets carefully after the exams. Officials were instructed to remain vigilant throughout the exam.