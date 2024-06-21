Collector Jitesh V Patil review on implementation of Amma Adarsh ​​School Scheme

Collector Jitesh V Patil has directed the officials to complete the repair works in Amma Adarsh ​​schools in the district.

In Amma Adarsh ​​School, Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, R&B, along with DRDO Vidyachandana in IDOC office meeting hall on Friday.A review meeting was held with Municipal, PSEWDIC and EE through video conference. On this occasion, the Collector said that he gave several instructions to the engineers on the way of working in 697 schools in the district.

In the school without providing drinking water, Mission Bhagiratha water was ordered to be installed in the school premises or in the classroom and a sediment filter should be attached to it. Because of this, the studentHe said that by providing clean water to the students, any diseases that occur during the rainy season can be prevented. The officials were directed to set up a steel wash basin for children to wash their hands during meals, to wash plates after meals, and to set up a pit for collecting used water.

In connection with electrical work, wiring, tube lights, fans should be fixed, all wiring should be concealed.Asked to do it.

In the matter of toilets, he said that tiles should not be used inside the room, concrete flooring should be done and painted with red oxide, as this would reduce the cost and children would not have a chance to slip. If the roof of the toilet is leaking, remove it and fix the GI sheet He said that rain water can be prevented with chemical treatment above.

As part of environmental protectionIn every school, drumstick, chinta, curry leaves, Tall trees like amla and plantain should be planted. They want to grow jasmine, mandara, Kanakambaram Nandivardhanam and rose plants for the children's enjoyment. Tulsi, insulin plant, ranapala, soil amaranth and tippetiga plants should be established for health purposes. The Collector said that all the school teachers should participate in the arrangement of these plants as it will send a good message to the students.

In this video conference, Panchayat Raj EE Srinivas, R&B EE Venkateswarlu, Education Department Officer Venkateswarachari, R&BDE Nageswara Rao, Municipal DE Ravikumar, Tribal Welfare DE, Mepma PD Rajesh, DPM Sirp Nagajyoti, Ranga Rao, MPDOs, MEOs, DEs, AEs, APMs and others of all mandals participated.