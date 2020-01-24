Collector Narayana Reddy examines arrangements for vote counting

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy visited the polytechnic college, which has been selected for the counting of votes in the municipal corporation, on Thursday.

There are 60 divisions in the city and two counting halls for 30 divisions are being arranged in one building and for another 30 divisions there are 3 counting halls in the back side of the building.

The Collector also instructed officials to set up barricades separately for the counting agents and counting staff. The Collector told them to put up boards so that they could understand the divisions. DRO Anjaiah, RDO Venkatayya and Municipal Commissioner John Samson were present.