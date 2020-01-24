Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Collector Narayana Reddy examines arrangements for vote counting

Collector Narayana Reddy examines arrangements for vote countingDistrict Collector Narayana Reddy inspecting arrangements for vote counting at the Polytechnic College in Nizamabad on Thursday
Highlights

District Collector Narayana Reddy visited the polytechnic college, which has been selected for the counting of votes in the municipal corporation, on...

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy visited the polytechnic college, which has been selected for the counting of votes in the municipal corporation, on Thursday.

There are 60 divisions in the city and two counting halls for 30 divisions are being arranged in one building and for another 30 divisions there are 3 counting halls in the back side of the building.

The Collector also instructed officials to set up barricades separately for the counting agents and counting staff. The Collector told them to put up boards so that they could understand the divisions. DRO Anjaiah, RDO Venkatayya and Municipal Commissioner John Samson were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>

More From Entertainment

More >>
Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC23 Jan 2020 6:55 PM GMT

Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC

Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role


Top