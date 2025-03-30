Collector receives SKOCH award for edn initiative

Adilabad : Adilabad District Officer Rajarshi Shah’s groundbreaking programme, ‘Aarogya Pathashala’ (Health School), that began on Children’s Day earlier and was implemented for the first time in the State in the district, has received national recognition. As part of this programme’s success, Aarogya Pathashala was selected for the SKOCH Award. On Saturday, Shah received the award in Delhi from Padma Shri Dr Deepak B Pathak and Dr Gursharan Dhanjal, Vice Chairman of the SKOCH Group.

The ‘Health School’ programme aims to educate students about six fundamental aspects of health and has brought significant changes to students’ lifestyles. Under the leadership of the district officer, this initiative has been running successfully across the district.

The programme is designed to instil a healthy lifestyle in students, prevent them from falling prey to diseases, and enhance their self-confidence and social skills. It was launched at all high schools, KGBVs, and intermediate colleges and operates weekly for four weeks, focusing on one theme each day, such as personal hygiene, awareness of nutrition, methods to reduce stress, staying away from drugs, prevention of seasonal diseases, and personality development.

Through it, students are encouraged to adopt positive habits, stay away from addictions like alcohol and tobacco, protect their health, excel academically, and reach great heights as role models for the future. This innovative initiative has led to remarkable changes among students.