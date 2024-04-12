Live
- CCB scores high, Nab drug traffickers
- South Africa's Kapp reprimanded for swearing during ODI; second breach of ICC code in a week
- Special poojas at the glorious Santoshimata temple
- Tragedy in Nagarkurnool district.. Two women died due to electric shock
- Campaigning not exciting as opposition lacks strength, claims Assam minister
- J&K: Water rafting event held in Doda for youth voters
- PM Modi's advice on how gaming industry progress in India was inspiring: Creators
- India’s CPI inflation eases to 9-month low of 4.85 pc in March
- Uddhav Thackeray hops onto Mumbai local train after campaigning in Palghar
- PM Modi holds roadshow in Dausa in Rajasthan
Just In
Collector Uday Kumar visited the polling stations in Nallamala Chenchu Villages
Nagarkurnool District Collector Uday Kumar has directed the officials to provide infrastructure in the polling centers for the upcoming Nagarkurnool Parliament elections
Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Uday Kumar has directed the officials to provide infrastructure in the polling centers for the upcoming Nagarkurnool Parliament elections. On Friday, he inspected the polling centers of Lingala, Amrabad Mandals, Farahabad, Kudichintala Bayalu and Sarlapalli Chenchu villages under Atchampet Constituency.
Drinking water, furniture and toilets should be provided for the polling centers.
Polling stations were used for the first time in the last assembly elections in Chenchu villages. The Collector has directed the officials to provide facilities for the efficient conduct of elections in the same polling centers so that the voters do not face any difficulties in this Parliament election. Officials and others participated along with him.