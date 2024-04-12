Collector Uday Kumar visited the polling stations in Nallamala Chenchu ​​Villages

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Uday Kumar has directed the officials to provide infrastructure in the polling centers for the upcoming Nagarkurnool Parliament elections. On Friday, he inspected the polling centers of Lingala, Amrabad Mandals, Farahabad, Kudichintala Bayalu and Sarlapalli Chenchu villages under Atchampet Constituency.

Drinking water, furniture and toilets should be provided for the polling centers.

Polling stations were used for the first time in the last assembly elections in Chenchu villages. The Collector has directed the officials to provide facilities for the efficient conduct of elections in the same polling centers so that the voters do not face any difficulties in this Parliament election. Officials and others participated along with him.











