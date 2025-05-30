Commerce students lead in TGCHE’s Phase I of DOST-2025 allotments

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the first phase of Degree Online Service, Telangana (DOST) admission allotments for undergraduate courses on Thursday. TGCHE Chairman and DOST Convenor, Prof V Balakista Reddy, shared details about the allotment, noting that 60,436 students were allotted seats in the first phase. He congratulated the selected students and said that the total number of candidates registered for Phase I stood at 89,572. The registration methods included Aadhaar Mobile-linked OTP authentication (84,820 candidates), DOST App authentication (2,030 candidates), and Mee Seva biometric authentication (2,722 candidates). Out of the total registered for Phase I, 65,191 candidates exercised their web options, and from this group, 60,436 were allocated seats.

That apart, 4,755 students exercised web options but did not receive seat allotments, as the candidates were given limited choices during the web options process. Of the students who received seats, 42,014 were allotted based on their first priority. About 18,422 received seats based on their second priority. In faculty-wise allotments, the commerce stream led with 21,758 allotments, followed by physical sciences (15,249), life sciences (11,005), arts (5,986), and others (6,438), making the total allotments in the first phase 60,436. Regarding medium-wise allotments, 58,575 candidates were from the English medium, followed by 1,552 from the Telugu medium, none from the Hindi medium, and 309 from the Urdu medium. Gender-wise, 38,041 girls and 22,395 boys were allotted seats. A total of 805 colleges participated in DOST for the 2025 admissions, offering 457 courses. The total seats available under DOST-2025 stood at 371,096, with candidates exercising 334,960 web options. Additionally, 74 colleges were not allocated any students.

All candidates who secure a seat are required to reserve it through Online Self-Reporting from May 30 to June 6, by paying either Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, depending on the case, via the DOST Candidate Login. Candidates allotted seats in Government Degree Colleges/University Colleges who are provisionally eligible for the ePASS fee reimbursement (subject to verification of caste and income certificates) are not required to pay any amount for seat reservation during Online Self-Reporting.